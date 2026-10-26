More than 4 million votes between Lula and Bolsonaro

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Pic: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva finished more than four million votes ahead of Flávio Bolsonaro, a margin of around three percentage points. In the first round, Bolsonaro had led by about two percentage points, reports the BBC.



According to Le Monde, with 100% of the vote counted, Brazil's electoral court announced that the soon-to-be 81-year-old Lula had a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes over opponent Flávio Bolsonaro, giving him 51.8% of the total vote.



A key part of the campaign's strategy was to encourage more people to vote, particularly after around 33 million voters stayed away from the polls in the first round.



Flavio Bolsonaro, Brazil's defeated far-right presidential candidate, has refused to concede defeat in Sunday's election and vowed to seek its annulment, alleging irregularities without presenting evidence to support his claims, Brazilian media reported.



According to Brazilian online newspaper Brasil de Fato, Flavio said, "We will use our legal team; we will request the annulment of these elections."



"I will not accept that the rules of the game have been changed on top of the game, once again, by Lula's friends in the Supreme Federal Court," he added.