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Microsoft offers exit deal to 60K staffers, India included

Mon, 26 October 2026
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Microsoft on Monday announced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in India, the US, the UK and Canada, offering financial support and career planning resources to those opting to leave the company, according to a blog post by the tech giant.

Microsoft has about 23,000 employees in India, although there is no immediate clarity on how many of them would be eligible for the voluntary exit programme. Globally, around 60,000 employees are eligible.

It is learnt that eligible employees in India will have until December 1 to decide on the voluntary exit offer.

The package is understood to be similar to a standard severance arrangement, including one month's base salary for every completed year of service, along with health insurance and career transition services.

Microsoft's executive vice president and chief people pfficer Amy Coleman informed in her blog post that the voluntary exit offer (VEO), which will be available to employees at level 70 and below (internal job grades that span various levels of seniority at Microsoft) in participating teams across the four countries, is a time-limited initiative aimed at providing greater flexibility to employees considering opportunities outside the company.

The offer will be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, she wrote in the post.

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