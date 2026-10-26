Man's performs magic trick, steals Rs 1 lakh gold ring

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In Maharashtra's Beed, a man performed a fake 'magic' trick and stole a Rs 1 lakh gold ring. He was later held by the police.



On October 26, Monday, the police arrested a man for allegedly scamming an elderly person of his Rs 1 lakh gold ring. The accused, Afzal Nawab Madari, claimed that he could magically turn a pebble into a sacred rudraksha bead.





Madari is a habitual offender.



On September 28, while waiting at the Parli bus station, a local resident became a victim of Madari's trick. Madari approached him and handed him a small stone, claiming he possessed miraculous powers to transform it into a rudraksha. Giving the victim an idea that a trick was being performed, the conman tricked the victim and fled with his 10-gram gold ring.



The victim went to the police, who analysed CCTV footage from the bus station and identified Madari as a resident of Savargaon in Yeola tehsil of Nashik district.



The police took him into custody. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of the stolen ring.



-- REDIFF NEWS

There is no dearth of scammers, and one learns of new ways every day about innovative ways to steal valuables and money.