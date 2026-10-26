Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Makkah Pact officials to hold talks with Iranian leaders

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
16:20
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after signing the pact in Mecca. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout/Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after signing the pact in Mecca. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout/Reuters
Saudi Arabia Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin are to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei in Tehran October 26.

This is the first meeting between officials of the three nations and Iranian leaders since the signing of the Makkah Pact.

The meeting comes in the background of increased Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia recently, reports Reuters.

The Makkah Pact is a defence agreement among Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. Under the agreement, attack on one country is seen as an attack on all three.

Qatar and Pakistan have engaged with Tehran separately to ease tensions in the region.

The talks in Iran today are expected to discuss regional coordination as President Trump warned of 'another Epic Fury' military operation against Iran if the latter targeted underwater communication cables in the Gulf.

The war is entering its eighth month, leading to increasing fuel prices, which would have an impact on Republican fortunes in the US midterm elections on November 3.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: Flash flood warning in 13 Andhra districts
LIVE! Cyclone Arnab: Flash flood warning in 13 Andhra districts

Lawyers vandalise Allahabad High court judge's courtroom
Lawyers vandalise Allahabad High court judge's courtroom

Lawyers at the Allahabad High Court allegedly vandalised Justice Ajay Bhanot's courtroom on Wednesday. This incident follows a complaint by the High Court Bar Association to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali regarding Justice Bhanot's alleged...

Bengaluru's voter count drops by almost 50 pc after SIR
Bengaluru's voter count drops by almost 50 pc after SIR

Bengaluru's electorate has significantly decreased by 43.13% to 59.08 lakh after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and the publication of the final electoral roll on October 27. This reduction is largely due to deletions under...

Mercedes crash: Kochi top cop shifted; judge's flat searched
Mercedes crash: Kochi top cop shifted; judge's flat searched

Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar was transferred and R Nishanthini appointed in his place following controversy over the police's handling of a fatal road accident. The incident involved a 17-year-old son of an...

Injury Blow! Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out of New Zealand ODIs
Injury Blow! Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out of New Zealand ODIs

India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. He is undergoing recovery and fitness tests, with the team management prioritising his readiness...