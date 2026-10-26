Makkah Pact officials to hold talks with Iranian leaders

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Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after signing the pact in Mecca. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Handout/Reuters

Saudi Arabia Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin are to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei in Tehran October 26.





This is the first meeting between officials of the three nations and Iranian leaders since the signing of the Makkah Pact.





The meeting comes in the background of increased Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia recently, reports Reuters.





The Makkah Pact is a defence agreement among Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. Under the agreement, attack on one country is seen as an attack on all three.





Qatar and Pakistan have engaged with Tehran separately to ease tensions in the region.





The talks in Iran today are expected to discuss regional coordination as President Trump warned of 'another Epic Fury' military operation against Iran if the latter targeted underwater communication cables in the Gulf.





The war is entering its eighth month, leading to increasing fuel prices, which would have an impact on Republican fortunes in the US midterm elections on November 3.



