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Lula Got His First Mobile Phone Before Historic Win

Mon, 26 October 2026
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10:56
Supporters of Lula celebrate in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Tita Barros/Reuters
Supporters of Lula celebrate in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Tita Barros/Reuters
After staying away from a cell phone all these years, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva finally gave in to a smartphone at 81!

After suffering initial setback in the first round of the presidential elections, the pres got his first ever mobile phone -- a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra -- to engage with young voters on social media to help him boost his numbers, reports Reuters.

And sure, they did!

Lula, who once polished shoes as a lad and went on to become a trade union leader first ran for President in 1989. The Leftist President has won a historic fourth term by defeating Right-wing Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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