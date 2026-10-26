'Kharge is 83-84, he can say such things'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Monday defended Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, saying the senior leader's age should be taken into account.Speaking to ANI, Roy said Kharge's comment was an impulsive response to a remark made by someone in the audience during a public meeting."Someone at the meeting said that even your father would not be able to remove Modi, and Kharge-ji replied that even Modi's father would not be able to do that. Kharge-ji is a senior leader, aged 83-84. He can say such things," Roy told ANI.BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, meanwhile, launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership, accusing the party of losing its sense of decorum after a string of electoral defeats.Dubey recalled how opposition leaders had defended former prime minister Indira Gandhi against criticism from foreign leaders following the Bangladesh war, arguing that national dignity had taken precedence over political differences."The condition of the entire Congress party has deteriorated. In 1971-72, Henry Kissinger and Nixon used a lot of abusive words about Indira-ji after the Bangladesh war. In the same Parliament, from Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Lal Krishna Advani, they defended her (Indira Gandhi) because she was the Prime Minister of the country. They said that we do not tolerate such things," Dubey told reporters.He further criticised the Congress over its remarks against Modi and said the party had yet to come to terms with its electoral losses."We cannot tolerate bad things, and if we have to end relations with America, we will never go out and say anything. But the way they use abusive language, they can say such things only if they are crazy. The reason for this is that after losing 100 elections, Congress has not yet recovered from that shock, and it feels that it has to sit in the opposition for 10-20 more years. What I said yesterday and I am saying again today is that today's Congress is a group of madmen and its leadership ranges from Mallikarjun Kharge to Rahul Gandhi," he added.