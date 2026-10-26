Karnataka: Senior RSS leader dies in road accident

14:10

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Senior RSS leader Gurudas Shenoy (65), was killed after allegedly being hit by a car travelling from Udupi towards Kundapura while crossing the road on his bicycle at Kota Junction in Udupi, Karnataka early Monday morning. The police informed that he was was heading to the Amruteshwari temple when the accident occurred.



Shenoy was a resident of Kota Manuru in Udupi district.



The car overturned due to the collision impact. The car driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Brahmavar, where he is undergoing treatment.



-- REDIFF NEWS