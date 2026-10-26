J-K: 2 held for sharing security information to terror handlers

23:49

The police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly sharing sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations in the RS Pura border area of Jammu district, officials said.



The accused have been identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Mathwar, Akhnoor, and Gorav Sharma, a resident of Mokhey, they said.



A case has been registered at the RS Pura police station under sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly sharing photographs and electronic data related to state security with foreign intelligence operatives and handlers linked to terrorist organisations, including Pakistan-based entities, through encrypted communication channels, officials said.