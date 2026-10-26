Jamia issues final notice to student on hunger strike, asks him to vacate campus

23:35

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday issued a final notice to a first-semester student on hunger strike over student union elections, directing him to immediately vacate the university's north campus and warning of disciplinary and legal action in case of non-compliance.



Rehan Khan is one of the two students who continued their hunger strike on Monday despite the university announcing that student union elections would be held within 15 days of approval of the union's constitution.



Khan said earlier in the day that the university had failed to give a deadline by which the constitution would be approved, and asked for a fixed timeline for the same.



In a notice dated October 26, the university's chief proctor said the competent authority approved the protesters' charter of demands in-principle and the decision was communicated through a university order issued at 5.09 am.



The notice said most protesters had subsequently ended their hunger strike, called off the protest and vacated the buildings housing the departments of political science and economics, as well as the sit-in site in the north campus.