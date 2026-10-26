It's Vance vs Rubio for 2028 presidential polls, says Trump

09:29





-- REDIFF NEWS

US President Donald Trump has named Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio among the Republicans who could seek the presidency in 2028, saying the party has several strong contenders to choose from.In an interview with FOX 2's Roop Raj ahead of his rally in Michigan, Trump was asked who might enter the race to succeed him. He said it was too early to identify a clear favourite but pointed to Vance and Rubio as potential candidates."I could tell you who I think, but it's a little bit early," Trump said."We have great names -- you have JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and many others. We have a great bench; they (Democrats) have no bench," he added.Trump also spoke about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global energy supplies while speaking to reporters before travelling to Michigan. He said the US would not allow the conflict to threaten energy security and repeated his view that the war should never have begun."We're not going to be hostage with the oil industry over something that, frankly, should've never started," he said.Meanwhile, the November 3 midterm elections are expected to be a key test of the political standing of Trump and his administration. The results will determine control of both chambers of Congress and could shape the president's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his term.Held halfway through a president's four-year term, the US midterm elections serve as an important measure of public opinion on the administration. Voters will decide all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, along with roughly one-third of the Senate's seats. The outcome will influence the balance of power in Washington and the direction of federal policy.