Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

It's Vance vs Rubio for 2028 presidential polls, says Trump

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
09:29
image
US President Donald Trump has named Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio among the Republicans who could seek the presidency in 2028, saying the party has several strong contenders to choose from.

In an interview with FOX 2's Roop Raj ahead of his rally in Michigan, Trump was asked who might enter the race to succeed him. He said it was too early to identify a clear favourite but pointed to Vance and Rubio as potential candidates.

"I could tell you who I think, but it's a little bit early," Trump said.

"We have great names -- you have JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and many others. We have a great bench; they (Democrats) have no bench," he added.

Trump also spoke about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global energy supplies while speaking to reporters before travelling to Michigan. He said the US would not allow the conflict to threaten energy security and repeated his view that the war should never have begun.

"We're not going to be hostage with the oil industry over something that, frankly, should've never started," he said.

Meanwhile, the November 3 midterm elections are expected to be a key test of the political standing of Trump and his administration. The results will determine control of both chambers of Congress and could shape the president's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remainder of his term.

Held halfway through a president's four-year term, the US midterm elections serve as an important measure of public opinion on the administration. Voters will decide all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, along with roughly one-third of the Senate's seats. The outcome will influence the balance of power in Washington and the direction of federal policy.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retired army captain honey-trapped to share secret military info
LIVE! Retired army captain honey-trapped to share secret military info

Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case against Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case against Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by an MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday in a defamation case stemming from his 2018 remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah. The case was filed by local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, and...

Rahul Gandhi's car involved in collision on way to court
Rahul Gandhi's car involved in collision on way to court

A minor collision occurred in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday while he was en route to Sultanpur for a defamation case hearing. Police confirmed Gandhi was safe and no major injuries were...

BJP calls protests over Kharge's 'baap' remark, FIR filed
BJP calls protests over Kharge's 'baap' remark, FIR filed

The BJP has announced a nationwide protest on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father. Kharge's controversial comment, made during an...

Cyclone Arnab intensifies, heads towards Andhra coast
Cyclone Arnab intensifies, heads towards Andhra coast

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab, expected to become a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27. It is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on the morning of October 28, bringing...