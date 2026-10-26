Is Vijay Deverakonda Really Toxic?

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda on Koffee With Karan Season 9. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar
Vijay Devarakonda has taken to Instagram stories to take a dig at users, who are questioning his toxic behavior towards his actress wife Rashmika Mandanna.
In the video, he posted a couple who seem to be mocking Vijay because he is sitting on the right side of the sofa, thus indicating why he's 'right' in the relationship.
'This is a completely narcissist slave approach in any relationship,' the lady tells her husband sarcastically.
Ever since Vijay and Rashmika appeared on Koffee with Karan
, they have been getting trolled for his 'toxic' behaviour towards her (Click here
to see what the couple spoke about).
Is Vijay having the last laugh or does his latest post indicate that he's doing his best to shrug off public opinion?
--REDIFF MOVIES