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If national president of Congress himself uses such language...: Rajnath

Mon, 26 October 2026
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling them "extremely unfortunate" and saying they reflected not just the party's political decline but also an ideological downfall.

Kharge triggered a controversy on Sunday with his remark, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", while responding to an audience member who said the prime minister would not go anywhere. The exchange took place during an event in Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.

Reacting to Kharge's comments, Rajnath Singh told reporters that the remarks were "extremely unfortunate" and had hurt the sentiments of crores of people across the country.

Given the position he holds, Kharge should exercise greater restraint and responsibility in public life, the defence minister said.

"If the national president of Congress himself uses such language, it is not only contrary to the dignity of his post, but also raises serious questions about Congress's political culture," Singh said.

He added that the standard of Congress politics was declining by the day.

Singh said Kharge's remarks showed that the party had suffered an ideological setback in addition to its political decline. In a democracy, he added, people keep account of such conduct and respond when the time comes.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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