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I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass, grins Trump

Mon, 26 October 2026
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12:47
Nicki Minaj. Pic: Reuters
Nicki Minaj. Pic: Reuters
US President Donald Trump made an unexpected remark about rapper Nicki Minaj while addressing a rally in Michigan on Saturday, drawing cheers from the crowd before he quickly returned to his speech.

Trump, who had travelled to Port Huron's McMorran Place Arena aboard Air Force One with Minaj, said: "By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before -- Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss."

Realising that he had strayed from the subject, Trump paused and apologised to the audience. "Okay I'm going to get back to my... I'm sorry," he said, adding, "I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."

The remark appeared to echo a similar comment Trump made earlier in the week about Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted.

Speaking at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Trump said he had looked at Husted's backside while discussing the senator's physique.

"I looked at his ass. I've never done that with a man before. Off the record -- women, yes. Men, no," Trump said.

Husted was elected in 2025 to the Senate seat vacated by Vice President JD Vance and is now seeking re-election. Trump went on to say that he was examining Husted's physique, adding that he had never studied a man's body before, though he had "nothing wrong with it, of course".

-- REDIFF NEWS

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