'I Am Just A Tailor'

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Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, left. Photograph: Rediff Archives





A. Gaurav Gupta. B. Manish Malhotra. C. Tarun Tahiliani. D. Suneet Verma.





If that question came up on KBC and you were in the hot seat, what would your answer be?





C. is the right answer. Tarun Tahiliani's dad Admiral R H Tahiliani was the 11th CNS, from December 11, 1984 to November 30, 1987. 'Tally Ho', as he was known in the Indian Navy, was a naval pilot who once commanded INS Vikrant.





Sunday's Mumbai Mirror tells us that Rajesh Pratap Singh was born in a family of doctors -- his father is a cardiologist and his elder brothers are medical men too.





'I was the black sheep of the family,' Rajesh, who launched Pratap Home recently, tells the Mirror's Nisrin Saria. 'They're brilliant and they're in the business of saving lives.'





'I'm just a tailor,' modestly adds the designer whose work is permanently exhibited in London's Victoria and Albert Museum.





-- REDIFF STYLE

Which well-known fashion designer's father was chief of the naval staff?