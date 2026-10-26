Humble foods instead of superfoods

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Scott Bauer, USDA ARS/Wikimedia Commons

Images of blueberries, kale, quinoa, walnuts, avocado come into our head when we think about superfoods.



They are more often than not, rather expensive ingredients.



BBC Food believes in looking around for more humble foods that do the job just as well.



Their dietician, Tai Ibitoye, suggests a varied diet that incorporates healthy ingredients like unpeeled potatoes, sweet potatoes, whole grain bread, cabbage, tinned vegetables, tomatoes, unpolished rice, oats, butter beans, pulses, lentils, yoghurt, tinned oily, omega-3 fatty acid rich fish (tuna, mackerel sardines), carrots, wheat pasta, salad cheese (instead of feta, while we can use paneer in limited amounts).



These ingredients provide plenty of fibre, while also giving vitamins, minerals too and are easily available and won't bust your pocketbook.