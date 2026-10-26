How Lula Pulled Off An Unexpected Victory!

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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses supporters alongside his wife, Rosangela da Silva after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, October 26, 2026. Photograph: Tuane Fernandes/Reuters





Lula, the FT reports, looked directly at the camera and told viewers, 'I was a minor and working at night, because either I worked or I did not eat. I will not accept a posh guy calling me nine-fingers.'



Clips of that exchange went viral over the weekend and may have decisively shifted the tide in Lula's favour. Before the debate, Bolsonaro led Lula by 2 points. Lula won Sunday's election by 3.5 points.



After he acquired a cell phone in the days following the first round of polling, Lula also engaged with younger voters. He was boosted in the online push by lawmaker André Janones who created a pro-Lula WhatsApp channel that amassed nearly 11 million followers.



The 'Lula's Army' WhatsApp group 'fired out a stream of short motivational messages and campaigning instructions to supporters,' the FT reported. 'After the first-round result, I thought we'd lost. Then Janones arrived and we started to fight,' Angélica Jansen, a voter from Manaus in the Amazon region, told FT as she celebrated Lula's victory.



Lula also sharpened his campaign's focus on Bolsonaro, constantly reminding voters that his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, had been convicted of plotting a military coup when he lost to Lula in the 2022 election.



Flávio Bolsonaro, the FT reported, 'also suffered from the impression that he and his allies believed they had already won following his strong showing in the first round. Some allies were openly discussing who would fill certain ministries. Bolsonaro was considered a strong favourite to win the presidency in part because no one had ever come back from being behind in the first round.'



'The result was a defeat of Bolsonarismo, more than a victory for Lula,' Thomas Traumann, a political consultant, told the FT. 'There was a repulsion so strong that people organised without parties to defeat it.'

How didwho was trailingafter the first round of polling in Brazil's presidential race stun the challenger and win the election?andhighlight what Lula, who turns 81 on Tuesday, October 27, did to pull out an unexpected triumph?Bolsonaro may rue the moment in the final presidential debate on Friday when he mocked Lula as 'nine-fingers', a cruel right wing reference to the finger the Brazilian president lost in a factory mishap when he was a teenager.