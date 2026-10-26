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How Lula beat Bolsonaro

Mon, 26 October 2026
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15:01
Pic: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Pic: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made history on Sunday, setting a record for Brazil and the rest of Latin America by becoming the first president to win a fourth term - and he did so days before turning 81, an age when many other leaders decide to leave politics behind.

The Brazilian president's remarkable comeback against his right-wing rival, Flávio Bolsonaro, also set another record. Since Brazil's return to democracy in 1985, no president has managed to overturn a first-round defeat. The Workers' Party candidate added more than 10 million votes in the three weeks between the two rounds of voting, while his rival gained just 3.6 million.

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