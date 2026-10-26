Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula: PM

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Pic: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli





-- REDIFF NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election, saying he looked forward to working with him to strengthen ties between the two countries.In a post on X, Modi described Lula as a dear friend and congratulated him on what he called a remarkable victory."Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory," the prime minister wrote.He said the two leaders would work towards expanding the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and deepening cooperation in various fields.Modi also stressed the importance of advancing the shared interests of the Global South, saying both countries would continue to work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world.Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Lula's victory could have wider geopolitical consequences, particularly for the BRICS grouping.In a post on X, Tharoor said Lula's leadership would reinforce Brazil's commitment to a multipolar world and strengthen BRICS as a platform for the Global South to raise its voice on international issues.He also pointed to the potential implications of the election result for global trade, international governance and Brazil's ties with the United States."It also has implications for geopolitics, not least for BRICS. Lula's leadership supercharges Brazil's commitment to multipolarity, strengthening the BRICS bloc as a vital voice of the Global South in reshaping international trade and governance," Tharoor said.