HC to hear criminal appeal in Saurabh Rajput murder case on Tuesday

21:26





The criminal appeal seeks quashing of the conviction order dated September 30 and the death sentence awarded to them on October 14.



The case relates to Saurabh Rajput's murder in the Brahmpuri police station area of Meerut.





The convicts dismembered his body and placed the remains inside a blue drum, which was subsequently filled with cement to conceal the crime.





The case came to light after the remains were discovered at the couple's house in Meerut.

Hearing in the criminal appeal filed by the convicts in the Saurabh Rajput murder case in Meerut, which became known as the blue drum murder case, will take place on Tuesday before the Allahabad high court.The appeal was filed by Sahil Shukla and Muskan Rastogi, challenging the death sentence awarded to them by the sessions court of Meerut.Earlier, the Meerut district and sessions court had sentenced both convicts to death on October 14.