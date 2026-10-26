HC permits case against judge whose minor son killed scooterist

12:59

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The police informed that during the protest, Jayabalakrishnan's daughter fainted and was shifted to a hospital. As more people gathered in support of the protesters, police decided to take the accused into custody again.



The police informed on Monday that the minor was initially released him on bail, but was later invoked and taken into custody following a graver charge. The car was registered in the judge's name and was allegedly driven by his son.



Jayabalakrishnan ran a roadside eatery was returning home on his scooter when the accident occured. The police initially registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and released the accused on bail from the station on Sunday evening.



The deceased's family demanded that a case be registered against the judge for allegedly allowing his minor son to drive the vehicle. The police said that they had sought legal opinion on whether the judge could be arraigned in the case and that a decision would be taken on Monday.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Jayabalakrishnan (55), a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor, was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz at Container Road in Marapparambu, Cheranalloor, Kochi on October 25, Sunday.Following the protests outside Cheranalloor police station by the family of a man killed in a road accident, the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Sessions Judge was taken into custody.