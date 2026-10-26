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Has YouTuber Curious Hagi Cracked The Reason Behind iPhone Duo's Internal Screen Crack?

Mon, 26 October 2026
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The new foldable iPhone Duo on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US September 9, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
The new foldable iPhone Duo on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US September 9, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Just a month and half after Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo was launched, few users have reported issues of developing cracks on their screen while opening it.

According to The Verge, Youtube creator Curious Hagi's durability test, it is believed, found the fault with the internal hinge mechanism. 

Many posts and images shared on Reddit, X and various technology forums also displayed vertical cracks on the screen and bright white horizontal lines.

Curious Hagi's test pointed to a complicated hinge system as the potential reason for these cracks on the iPhone Duo's screen. 

When he folded the hinge backwards and then tried to close the foldable iPhone Duo, it didn't close properly. When he opened the half-closed Duo again, he heard some parts snap.

When he took apart this damaged Duo to find out the reason he found out that the hinge that snapped was thinner relatively to those above and below it, which in turn could have damaged the foldable screen.

-- Rediff News

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