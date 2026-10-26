Hanging OHE wire disrupts Mumbai local train services

11:25

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Local train services on Mumbai suburban network were disrupted during the morning rush hour on Monday after a wire was found hanging from the overhead equipment (OHE) between Mulund and Thane stations, officials said.



Commuters complained that suburban services on the Central Railway's mainline were running at least 15 to 20 minutes late due to the issue.



The "foreign wire" was detected at 9.23 am on the down slow line at 31.146 kilometres from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway's (CR) Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said.



This prompted CR to grant an overhead equipment block at 10 am to facilitate necessary action, he said.



Local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were delayed.



The CR's main line connects CSMT in south Mumbai to Kalyan in Thane district, where the route splits into two corridors - one going to Kasara in Thane and the other to Khopoli in Raigad district.