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Gunshots fired at Bhojpuri singer Abhishek Singh's residence

Mon, 26 October 2026
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16:48
Image Credit: @abhishek_singh_official99/ Instagram
Image Credit: @abhishek_singh_official99/ Instagram
Bhojpuri singer Abhishek Singh's residence in Bihar's Jehanabad district saw signs of violence as some unidentified miscreants hurled stones, fired shots at the site and vandalised the singer's car outside his house.

The Jehanabad sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Aniket Kumar Dwivedi informed that Singh lodged a complaint alleging attackers hurled stones, fired four to five rounds targeting his house. 

Singh also accused a fellow Bhojpuri singer of being involved in the incident.

According to Singh, after a dispute between him and another Bhojpuri singer, the latter sent him threatening messages. 

Spent cartridges were recovered from the spot and an SIT has been constituted to investigate the case. 

Raids are underway to arrest the accused.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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