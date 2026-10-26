Gujarat drops poem from Diwali magazine after VHP objects

11:25

Image Credit: vhp.org

Poet Aziz Tankarvi's composition in the online version of 'Gujarat Deepotsavi Ank' has been dropped from Gujarat government's magazine for Diwali.



The magazine is published by the state information and broadcasting department during Diwali every year.



Tankarvi's poem has been replaced by another poem titled Joiye by Kavi Prakash 'Jalal'.



Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Ahmedabad region secretary Ashwin Patel wrote to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on October 23, alleging that Tankarvi's poem contained "objectionable" references to Lord Ram and Bhakti saint Meera Bai.



He demanded the removal of the composition, and an action against the author and officials responsible for it.



Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput confirmed that Tankarvi's poem has been replaced, and that the VHP was glad that the government removed the controversial poem from the annual Diwali magazine.



Patel said that the poem hurt Hindu sentiments as Diwali is associated with Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile.



The online version of 'Gujarat Deepotsavi Ank' is available on the official website of the Gujarat government's Commissionerate of Information.



-- REDIFF NEWS