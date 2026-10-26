Govt clears Rs 2.12 lakh cr military procurements

17:02

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The defence ministry on Monday approved the procurement of military platforms and weapons, including light multi-role helicopters and long-range Kamikaze drone systems, at a cost of Rs 2.12 lakh crore.



The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.



For the Indian Army, approval was accorded for the procurement of high mobility vehicles, self-propelled tracked gun system, light multi-role helicopters (LMRH), very short-range air defence system and counter unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), according to the defence ministry.



The DAC also cleared the acquisition of other unmanned aerial system, surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles, integrated surveillance and strike system and a long-range Kamikaze drone system for the Army.