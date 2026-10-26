Goods vehicles barred from using 'connecting link' of Mumbai-Pune e-way

23:16

The Maharashtra Highway Police have announced permanent traffic restrictions on the connecting link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, prohibiting all goods vehicles, including small commercial vehicles, from using the route from November 1.



The restrictions have been introduced in view of the design and technical features of the tunnels and to ensure the safety of commuters, according to a notification issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunkhe.



Under the new rules, private cars, jeeps and other non-transport light motor vehicles (LMVs), along with passenger buses and other passenger vehicles, will be allowed to use the connecting link, previously known as "missing link".



However, all goods vehicles, including pickup vans and Tata Ace vehicles, will be barred from the route. Vehicles transporting inflammable, explosive or other hazardous materials will also be prohibited from using the section, according to the notification.



The restricted vehicles will have to use the original alignment of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.