'Glue keeping opposition together is Netanyahu's removal'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

As Israel heads to the polls on Tuesday, four latest election surveys, conducted up to October 23, show Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud. However, neither the opposition nor the ruling coalition appears to have enough seats to command a majority in the 120-member Knesset.Israel follows a party-list proportional representation system, under which voters choose lists of candidates and seats are allocated according to each list's share of the vote. Parties must secure at least 3.25 per cent of the valid votes to qualify for seats in the Knesset, which has 120 members.With neither bloc appearing likely to cross the majority mark of 61 seats, the question is what happens if the election produces a hung parliament.Senior journalist Yaron Decel told ANI in Jerusalem that Israel could face three possible outcomes: another election, a minority government led by the opposition or a national unity government bringing Netanyahu and Eisenkot together."One scenario is that nobody will be able to form a government. We had it in the past, and it means another round of elections in around four months because the parliament cannot produce a stable government," Decel said.A second possibility, he said, is a minority government led by the opposition bloc under Eisenkot. Such an administration could have fewer than 61 seats but survive if other parties, including Arab parties, abstain from voting against it."They will not get 61. They will get less than 61, let's say, like 56. But against them, there will be 52 and two Arab parties will abstain, and it gives them a majority but not of 61. It's called a minority government," he said.The third option is a national unity government involving Netanyahu and Eisenkot. Decel said such an arrangement was possible, pointing to previous unity governments in Israel and the security challenges facing the country."There is no bad blood among the two gentlemen, and they have to find a way to form such a government," he said, adding that the ongoing conflicts involving Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis could provide an incentive for the two leaders to work together in Israel's interest.Under Israel's system, President Isaac Herzog invites a member of the Knesset to try to form a government. If the nominee fails, the president can give another candidate a chance. But if the process ends without a government being formed, parliament must either find a way to secure the required support or move towards dissolution and fresh elections."If the President nominates a member of parliament to form a government, then after 42 days he cannot make it. The President can give the mandate for another person. But if the other candidate cannot make it, after 28 days, which means at the end of the process, there is no government in effect, then the parliament has to decide, decide either to produce 61, or dissolve itself automatically," Decel said.He also suggested that opposition parties could join forces primarily to prevent Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, from remaining in office.