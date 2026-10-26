Gas leak in ONGC pipeline brought under control

17:37

Representational image. Pic: NDRF via ANI Photo

A gas leak from an ONGC pipeline was brought under control in Machavaram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, an official from the state-run oil and gas firm said.



The leak occurred around 8:30 am on Monday at Machavaram village in Ambajipeta mandal, the official said.



"There was a small gas leak in one of the pipeline connections. We have closed the well and the work is in progress to repair that link. Everything is under control," the official told PTI.



As a precautionary measure, the affected area was cordoned off and several ONGC teams, including a fire team had also reached the spot, said the official.



Meanwhile, Konaseema district collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala issued a statement saying that people need not worry about the gas leak in Machavaram.



He said the district administration was alert and fire engines were kept ready as a precautionary measure.