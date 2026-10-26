Former DMK minister arrested in Rs 100 cr private schools 'scam'

17:13

Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo

He was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) shortly after the Madras high court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in connection with the alleged scam involving the issuance of recognition and statutory clearances to private schools.



Mahesh is accused of collecting money from over 1,000 private school managements in the guise of a "party fund" during his tenure as school education minister (2021-26), in exchange for permanent recognition and other administrative approvals.





The FIR, registered by the CCB, includes charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe the suspected financial trail related to the alleged scam.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on Monday in connection with a Rs 100 crore private schools "scam," the police said.