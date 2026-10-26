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For the love of Sri Lankan strays

Mon, 26 October 2026
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11:59
Photograph: England's Barmy Army/X.com
Photograph: England's Barmy Army/X.com
600 km. 22 days. 

Dr Janey Lowes is making a sacrifice for the 3 million strays of Sri Lanka.

The British vet, who is not a professional runner, is finding her way, through rain or shine and all kinds of terrain, from the southern the tip of Lanka to the northernmost point, for an important fundraiser.

The money she raises will build a veterinary hospital for street dogs.

A veterinary surgeon from Durham, England, a trip to Sri Lanka made her realise she needed to help the miserable street dogs there and she set up WECare Worldwide and wrote about her mission in a book -- Janey the Vet: Saving Sri Lanka's Street Dogs.

So far she has received plus 64,000 pounds but requires 1.5 million pounds in all. She needs more support for her amazing cause!



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