Fire tenders rush to North Block as thick smoke billows out

13:04





-- REDIFF NEWS

A minor fire broke out on the terrace of North Block, which houses the Union secretariat, in New Delhi on Monday. The blaze was quickly brought under control, and no casualties were reported, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.Thick smoke rising from the building prompted authorities to send six fire tenders to the spot.The DFS received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke coming from the building. Firefighters rushed to the site and extinguished the blaze.According to the fire service, internal dismantling work was underway at the building and may have triggered the fire.