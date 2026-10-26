Dwarka, Kutch among 4 Guj's 4 drought-ridden districts

The decision was taken after the monsoon ended on the basis of the Centre's guidelines.





Patel informed that Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Jamnagar and Porbandar received very little rain and that the state government will give assistance under SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) of Rs 8,500 per hectare for two hectares to farmers whose crops have failed.





The state government has already started providing fodder at discounted rates of Rs 2 per kilo.



While there is sufficient fodder stock, the Gujarat government will provide Rs 80 per cattle to cattle shelters for upkeep of the animals along with 150 days of employment under VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) ) in affected districts from November 1.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The announcement will be in effect for six months.