Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Dwarka, Kutch among 4 Guj's 4 drought-ridden districts

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
16:36
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on October 26 declared Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Jamnagar and Porbandar districts as drought-affected, as the state has received 89 per cent rain this monsoon. 

The decision was taken after the monsoon ended on the basis of the Centre's guidelines.

The announcement will be in effect for six months. 

Patel informed that Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Jamnagar and Porbandar received very little rain and that the state government will give assistance under SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) of Rs 8,500 per hectare for two hectares to farmers whose crops have failed. 

The state government has already started providing fodder at discounted rates of Rs 2 per kilo.

While there is sufficient fodder stock, the Gujarat government will provide Rs 80 per cattle to cattle shelters for upkeep of the animals along with 150 days of employment under VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) ) in affected districts from November 1.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt clears Rs 2.12 lakh cr military procurements
LIVE! Govt clears Rs 2.12 lakh cr military procurements

Govt Amends Rules for Pure Ethanol Flex-Fuel Vehicles
Govt Amends Rules for Pure Ethanol Flex-Fuel Vehicles

The Indian Road Transport Ministry has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to permit flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol), a move aimed at reducing dependence on imported crude oil and promoting...

HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday
HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, has challenged a Mumbai Police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly attending a political protest. The Bombay High Court is set to hear his petition on Tuesday. Khan claims he...

Retired Indian army captain honeytrapped using WhatsApp
Retired Indian army captain honeytrapped using WhatsApp

A retired Indian Army captain, Babu P, has been arrested in Vellore for allegedly leaking confidential military secrets to an unidentified woman via WhatsApp. The woman reportedly posed as a DRDO project worker and engaged in personal...

'Baap' jibe: BJP holds nationwide protests, seeks Kharge's apology
'Baap' jibe: BJP holds nationwide protests, seeks Kharge's apology

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a nationwide protest against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's &quot;indecent and offensive&quot; remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Kharge retorted &quot;Modi ka...