DKS And The Meta Glasses

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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with Poland President Donald Tusk in Bengaluru, October 23, 2026. Photograph: CMO/ANI Photo





Guess politicians and bureaucrats will be on guard henceforth if they spot visitors wearing Meta glasses. Perhaps, soon, like mobile phones, Meta chashma will be asked to be deposited at security. Anti-Sting Protection, what.





-- REDIFF NEWS

D K Shivakumar, Karnataka's chief minister, is one sharp cookie.Unlike some other CMs who are marionettes whose actions and decisions are yanked by the babus in their office, DKS -- from what one hears -- is his own man, quick on the uptake.As he was recently when a businessman walked into his office and begun to discuss politics.Shivakumar told a Kannada television channel the businessman had sought an appointment to discuss business but instead began talking about politics.'An officer had fixed an appointment for a businessman to meet me. He took me to the ante-chamber and opened his laptop,' Shivakumar said, adding that the visitor spoke about political strategies and what could be done at individual polling booths instead of discussing his company or business.'He spoke to me like a psephologist,' DKS said.'I grew suspicious of him, looking at his face and glasses he was wearing, and I asked for an inquiry to be conducted on him and his background,' he said.Without naming the businessman, Shivakumar said, he wore Meta smart glasses during his meetings with him and Keralam CM V D Satheesan, but not when he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu or a Union minister or another minister.