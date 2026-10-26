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Diu airport has a great facility for fliers

Mon, 26 October 2026
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By itself the tiny airport in the tiny Union territory of Diu is nothing to boast about.

How big is it exactly?

The arrival area is probably the size of a 2BHK in Mumbai, and the men's loo has exactly one urinal.

Yes.

The departure area is bigger, with two-three airline counters dotting the space and a big enough toilet area.

But what the airport lacks in space, it makes up in heart.

For, right next to the security check area is a feature no major airport has. A flybrary housed in a room, that has a shelf full of well-read books and periodicals.

The flybrary is a community-driver library initiative launched by the Airports Authority of India along with community organisations to promote reading culture at our airports, and is run on 'take a book, leave a book' principle.

The civil aviation ministry website informs that since its launch in Bhubaneswar in February 2025, some 72 tier 2 and 3 airports across the country have flybraries today.

At Diu, one saw copies of the Bhagvad Gita to Lorna Doone by R D Blackmore, Doctor Thorne by Anthony Trollope, and the commemorative edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in office, to dog-eared editions of GruhShobha, and many others.

There are chairs provided to lounge about, and even table space for a couple of laptops.

Unfortunately, barring one woman none of the passengers who were milling about seemed curious enough to check out what the room was about, busy as they were on their mobile phones.

Perhaps the AAI should make efforts to promote the facility better. 

After all, it's not enough to take the horse to the water, one has to also make it drink.

-- Rediff News

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