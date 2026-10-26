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DGPs, IGPs conference in Tirupati from Dec 4 to 6; Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Mon, 26 October 2026
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The conference of DGPs and IGPs will be held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati from December 4 to 6, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries scheduled to attend.

Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad held an inter-departmental committee meeting at the state secretariat to review the arrangements for the conference. He directed officials of the concerned departments to make comprehensive preparations and ensure there was no scope for any lapses.

"The DGPs and IGPs conference will be held at IISER in Tirupati from December 4 to 6, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries attending," a press release said on Monday.

The chief secretary also issued specific instructions to officials regarding the arrangements to be made by their respective departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the conference.

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