Corina Machado returns from exile

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado has returned to her home country after spending nearly a year in exile, CBS News reported.Machado confirmed her return in a brief post on X, writing, "I am here. With you."Her return comes amid diplomatic efforts to ease the political deadlock in Venezuela.US President Donald Trump welcomed news of Machado, saying he hoped she was safe. Speaking to reporters, he said Washington's engagement in Venezuela was progressing well."I don't know anything about it, but I think she's a very nice woman. She gave me her Nobel Prize, so how can I say anything else? And I hope she's safe. She's a very nice woman. But we're doing really well in Venezuela," Trump said.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attributed the circumstances surrounding Machado's return to reconciliation talks backed by Washington. In a post on X, he said the negotiations had also helped secure the release of political detainees and enabled opposition figures living abroad to return home."The conditions allowing for the safe return of Ms. Machado to Venezuela is the direct result of the U.S. supported reconciliation talks which has already seen hundreds of political prisoners freed and hundreds of political opposition figures return from exile," Rubio said.