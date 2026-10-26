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Common expression, not insulting: Tharoor on Kharge's 'baap' remarks

Mon, 26 October 2026
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday played down the controversy over party president Mallikarjun Kharge's "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark, saying the veteran leader had used a common expression and had not intended to insult anyone's father.

Kharge's comment, made at an event in Patna on Sunday, drew sharp criticism from the BJP. He made the remark while responding to an audience member who said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere.

Asked about the row, Tharoor said there was no need to blow the issue out of proportion.

"I think people in our country have a habit of exaggerating the whole drama and all of this. Kharge sahab said something, the meaning is very clear of what Kharge sahab intended, and I don't think we should need to make a big song and dance about it," Tharoor told reporters on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

"He obviously was just using a common expression. He was not insulting anybody's father," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier criticised Kharge's remarks, calling them "extremely unfortunate". He said the comments showed that the Congress had suffered not only a political decline but an ideological one as well.

Singh also said Kharge's statement had hurt the sentiments of crores of people across the country.

The controversy erupted when Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was addressing a programme in Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Shrikrishna Singh, Bihar's first chief minister.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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