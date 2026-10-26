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'Chinese troops have entered 50 km into Indian territory'

Mon, 26 October 2026
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11:10
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Arunachal Pradesh Congress president and former education minister Bosiram Siram has alleged that Chinese troops have moved 40 to 50 km into Indian territory in Upper Subansiri district. The claim has not been independently verified.

Siram made the allegation during a press briefing while sharing the findings of a Congress delegation that visited border areas to assess the situation on the ground.

The delegation, led by Siram, included Congress working president and former home minister Tanga Byaling and Upper Subansiri MP Jarodum Kri. The team toured frontier areas from August 26 to 29.

"We are seriously concerned about the Chinese incursions and the situation along the India-China border. During our visit to the border areas, we found that the situation needs to be examined carefully," Siram said.

The team travelled from Itanagar through Nacho to Limeking and Taksing, where its members spoke to local residents about conditions along the border.

According to Siram, activities by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) have affected the daily lives of people in these areas and disrupted their traditional livelihoods. He claimed that residents were facing restrictions on accessing places they had long used for yak herding, foraging and hunting.

Siram also alleged that Indian and Chinese troops remained locked in face-offs at several points along the border, affecting routine patrolling and the movement of local residents.

Referring to incidents in the last week of July, he claimed that clashes involving physical scuffles and troops wielding sticks had taken place. He said Indian forces had responded to the alleged Chinese aggression.

The claims made by the Congress delegation have not been independently confirmed.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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