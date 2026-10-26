Britannia fined Rs 1 lakh over '100% whole wheat bread' claim

15:37

Image Credit: Britannia.co.in

In an order on October 22, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed Britannia to discontinue the advertisement claiming 100% whole wheat bread' with immediate effect across all print, electronic and social media.





The CCPA has also imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty on Britannia Industries Ltd for the misleading advertisement as the product's declared wheat content is just 62%.





Headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, the CCPA has asked Britannia submit a compliance report within 15 days.





The regulator took suo motu cognisance of the matter after noticing that the packaging of the product declared a wheat content of 62%, while the remaining 38% comprises other ingredients, including rice bran and other constituents.





The regulator informed that the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, make no provision for using the prefix "100%" before the term "whole wheat". Falsely claiming a product to be "100% whole wheat" is therefore, misleading under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.





"Accordingly, the CCPA concludes that the impugned claims constitute misleading advertisements and unfair trade practice within the meaning of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and affect consumers as a class," the order said.





-- REDIFF NEWS