Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing gf

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
19:59
image
A day after a 17-year-old boy, his father and friend were paraded naked through the streets of a south Kolkata locality after he was caught kissing his girlfriend, the police arrested the girl's parents and maternal uncle on Monday.

The boy's father alleged that he was assaulted and the 13-year-old girl's uncle had given him a gun with an option to either "shoot my son or walk naked with him".

According to a senior police officer, the stripping and parading incident of Sunday evening within the Sarsuna Police Station limits triggered a public outrage.

"The girl's family allegedly caught her and the boy kissing each other. Following this, the boy and his friend were held captive in a room and assaulted by the girl's parents and maternal uncle," the police officer said.

He said the boy was then allegedly forced to call his father to the place.

"After I reached there, I was also assaulted by at least six people. Then the girl's maternal uncle gave me a gun, saying that I have two options. One is to shoot my son or walk naked with him," the father claimed in front of reporters.

"People took videos of me, my son and his friend walking naked. It was such a humiliation for us," he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including those of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, wrongful confinement, defamation, criminal intimidation and kidnapping.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Several workers trapped at coal mine in Bengal, rescue op on
LIVE! Several workers trapped at coal mine in Bengal, rescue op on

Govt clears mega defence purchases worth Rs 2.12 lakh cr
Govt clears mega defence purchases worth Rs 2.12 lakh cr

In a major defence acquisition push, India on Monday cleared procurement of a range of military platforms and weapon systems, including light multi-role helicopters, long-range Kamikaze drones and radars, at a cost of Rs 2.12 lakh crore...

Tiger Shroff attack: 4 accused knew of plot, used Signal app
Tiger Shroff attack: 4 accused knew of plot, used Signal app

A court in Mumbai on Monday extended till October 28 the police custody of four persons held for allegedly aiding the shooters in the Tiger Shroff firing case after investigators said they needed to collect voice samples.

Govt Amends Rules for Pure Ethanol Flex-Fuel Vehicles
Govt Amends Rules for Pure Ethanol Flex-Fuel Vehicles

The Indian Road Transport Ministry has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules to permit flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol), a move aimed at reducing dependence on imported crude oil and promoting...

Two student deaths in Kota spark negligence claims
Two student deaths in Kota spark negligence claims

The deaths of two students in Kota, India's coaching hub, have renewed concerns over student safety and health, with one family alleging severe negligence by hostel authorities.