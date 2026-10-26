Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

BJP to hold nationwide protest on Monday against Kharge's 'baap' remark for Modi

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
08:53
image
The BJP has announced a nationwide protest on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge sparked a controversy on Sunday with his "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark in response to an audience member's comment that "the prime minister would not go anywhere", during an event in Patna marking the birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.

"In protest against the insulting, indecent, and offensive remarks made by the Congress national president in Patna regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, the BJP will stage strong demonstrations tomorrow (Monday) across all state headquarters in the country," the BJP said in a statement. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retired army captain honey-trapped to share secret military info
LIVE! Retired army captain honey-trapped to share secret military info

Rahul Gandhi's car involved in collision on way to court
Rahul Gandhi's car involved in collision on way to court

A minor collision occurred in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy on the Purvanchal Expressway on Monday while he was en route to Sultanpur for a defamation case hearing. Police confirmed Gandhi was safe and no major injuries were...

BJP calls protests over Kharge's 'baap' remark, FIR filed
BJP calls protests over Kharge's 'baap' remark, FIR filed

The BJP has announced a nationwide protest on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father. Kharge's controversial comment, made during an...

Cyclone Arnab intensifies, heads towards Andhra coast
Cyclone Arnab intensifies, heads towards Andhra coast

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Arnab, expected to become a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27. It is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on the morning of October 28, bringing...

'Kharge referred to Modi's...': Cong on 'baap' remark
'Kharge referred to Modi's...': Cong on 'baap' remark

A political controversy has erupted after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "baap" remarks, with the Congress claiming a BJP worker first insulted Kharge's father, prompting his retort. The BJP has strongly condemned Kharge's language,...