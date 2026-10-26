BJP to hold nationwide protest on Monday against Kharge's 'baap' remark for Modi

08:53

The BJP has announced a nationwide protest on Monday against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's "indecent and offensive" remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Kharge sparked a controversy on Sunday with his "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" remark in response to an audience member's comment that "the prime minister would not go anywhere", during an event in Patna marking the birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Shrikrishna Singh.



"In protest against the insulting, indecent, and offensive remarks made by the Congress national president in Patna regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, the BJP will stage strong demonstrations tomorrow (Monday) across all state headquarters in the country," the BJP said in a statement.