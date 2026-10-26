BJP should look at their own history: Priyank defends Kharge

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday defended his father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, over his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP of selectively targeting the Congress while ignoring statements made by its own leaders.The controversy erupted on Sunday when Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking at an event in Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first chief minister, Krishna Singh.When an audience member heckled him, saying Modi would not leave, the Congress president retorted, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).Defending the remark, Priyank Kharge said the BJP had a habit of turning minor issues into controversies. He urged people to consider the context in which the statement was made.According to the minister, a BJP supporter at the event had challenged his father, claiming that neither Mallikarjun Kharge nor his father could do anything to Modi. He said the Congress president's remark was a response to the heckling."That was a retort. And, as all of you are aware, it is generally how people talk, in any language," Priyank Kharge told reporters.He also accused the BJP of double standards, pointing to remarks allegedly made by Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and other political leaders."BJP should also look at their own history. Modi spoke ill about Rajiv Gandhi from the stage where there are thousands of people gathered. Amit Shah had spoken about Indra Gandhi, saying, 'Even if your grandmother returns to earth from heaven then also the DNA cannot be changed'," he said.Priyank Kharge further alleged that senior BJP leaders had used terms such as "jersey cow" and "hybrid calf" in their political attacks."These so-called cultured people forget what Mr Modi and Mr Shah have spoken. If you file an FIR or a hundred people come and troll us, nothing is going to change. We don't need to learn culture from them," he said.Asked about the BJP's objections to his father's remarks, the minister said the party took issue when its own language was used in response to its statements."These are things that they have said. If you reply back in their own language, they have a problem," he added.