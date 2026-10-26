Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

BJP, Cong workers clash during Kharge remark protest in Bhopal

Mon, 26 October 2026
Share:
22:28
File image
File image
Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress workers clashed on Monday in Bhopal during a protest over Mallikarjun Kharge's remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving a Congress worker injured, while police used water cannons to disperse protesters.

BJP leaders and workers gathered on the road outside the Red Cross Hospital and marched towards the Congress office, but the police stopped them with barricades.

BJP MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani climbed the barricades as protesters tried to move ahead despite three layers of barricading.

The police used water cannons to prevent the BJP workers from advancing.

Meanwhile, Congress workers reached the spot, and members of the two parties confronted each other near Shivaji Nagar Square.

The police tried to keep the rival groups apart. 

During the ensuing scuffle, Balkishan Dhakad, Neemuch district president of the Kisan Congress, suffered a head injury and was admitted to a hospital.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library
LIVE! Umar Khalid's book removed from Pune institute library

Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada
Microsoft offers buyouts to 60K staff in India, US, UK, Canada

Microsoft has announced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in India, the US, the UK, and Canada, providing financial support and career planning resources to those who choose to leave the company. The offer, available to...

EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous
EC defends SIR in SC, says all three orders were unanimous

The Election Commission on Monday defended its decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Supreme Court, saying the exercise was undertaken in accordance with the law and the three orders on its...

Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing girlfriend
Boy, father paraded naked in Kolkata for kissing girlfriend

A day after a 17-year-old boy, his father and friend were paraded naked through the streets of a south Kolkata locality after he was caught kissing his girlfriend, the police arrested the girl's parents and maternal uncle on Monday.

HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday
HC to hear Imran Khan's deportation plea on Tuesday

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, has challenged a Mumbai Police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly attending a political protest. The Bombay High Court is set to hear his petition on Tuesday. Khan claims he...