BJP, Cong workers clash during Kharge remark protest in Bhopal

22:28

File image





During the ensuing scuffle, Balkishan Dhakad, Neemuch district president of the Kisan Congress, suffered a head injury and was admitted to a hospital.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress workers clashed on Monday in Bhopal during a protest over Mallikarjun Kharge's remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving a Congress worker injured, while police used water cannons to disperse protesters.BJP leaders and workers gathered on the road outside the Red Cross Hospital and marched towards the Congress office, but the police stopped them with barricades.BJP MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani climbed the barricades as protesters tried to move ahead despite three layers of barricading.The police used water cannons to prevent the BJP workers from advancing.Meanwhile, Congress workers reached the spot, and members of the two parties confronted each other near Shivaji Nagar Square.The police tried to keep the rival groups apart.