'BJP buying agitations for Rs 500 cr'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into allegations that Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was allegedly offered Rs 500 crore to pay Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil and weaken his agitation.In his letter, Raut said the allegations warranted an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)."This is a matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kindly entrust the investigation to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)," Raut wrote in a post on X, sharing the letter addressed to Shah.Taking a swipe at the BJP, Raut alleged that the party, after buying MPs, MLAs, political parties and elections, had now turned to buying protests."The Rs.500 crore matter in Maharashtra must have surely reached you by now. Until now, the BJP has been buying MPs, MLAs, political parties and elections. Now it has begun buying agitations as well," he wrote.Raut further alleged that the BJP had given money to Shrikant Shinde for the proposed payment to Jarange Patil. He questioned the source of the funds and whether the activist had received any money.In his letter, Raut referred to revelations allegedly made by Jarange Patil in an audio clip, claiming that the offer was made shortly before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections to silence the activist and bring his agitation for Maratha reservation to an end.Describing the allegations as serious, Raut said the reported involvement of Rs 500 crore required a thorough investigation.He urged the Union Home Minister to direct the ED to establish who in the BJP had allegedly provided the money to Eknath Shinde and trace its movement. Raut also questioned whether any part of the alleged amount had actually reached Jarange Patil.The allegations have not been independently established.