Arunachal: 26 held in Pasighat violence during anti-dam bandh

21:22

Twenty-six people, including five juveniles, were apprehended in connection with violence in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat during a bandh against the proposed mega dam over the Siang river on October 23, the police said on Monday.



In a statement, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said eight criminal cases have been registered and six persons detained for questioning.



Among those arrested are anti-dam activist Ebo Mili and youth leader Otul Jerang, who surrendered before the police.



The identities of the five juveniles have been withheld in accordance with legal provisions, police said.



Cases have been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with one also invoking Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.



The alleged offences include unlawful assembly, rioting, obstruction of public servants, criminal conspiracy and damage to public property.



Four of the six persons detained for questioning have been identified as Sadin Modi, Kalem Perme, Milo Pertin and Kangkiling Megu, the statement said.



The arrests follow widespread violence during a 12-hour bandh called by organisations opposing the proposed mega dam.



The shutdown was observed across Siang, Upper Siang and parts of East Siang districts, primarily to demand the release of activists arrested during earlier demonstrations.