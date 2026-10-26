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Anthropic files for $100 billion IPO under the 'ANT' ticker

Mon, 26 October 2026
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Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dario Amodei/X.com
Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dario Amodei/X.com
Maker of Claude.AI, Anthropic, has filed to launch its shares on Nasdaq under the 'ANT' ticker, with a $100 billion primary offering on its way taking key steps to become a public listed company. 

Though details are yet to be released on how many shares it will be selling, it could become one of the largest listings in history.

Anthropic reported revenue of $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, but a net loss of $80.7 billion. Much of this was due to losses on financial instruments that can be converted into company shares.

The listing could possibly raise up to $100 billion, surpassing the record set by SpaceX's $86 billion offering in June, according to The Washington Post.

-- Rediff News

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