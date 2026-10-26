Anthropic files for $100 billion IPO under the 'ANT' ticker





-- Rediff News

Though details are yet to be released on how many shares it will be selling, it could become one of the largest listings in history.Anthropic reported revenue of $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, but a net loss of $80.7 billion. Much of this was due to losses on financial instruments that can be converted into company shares.The listing could possibly raise up to $100 billion, surpassing the record set by SpaceX's $86 billion offering in June, according to