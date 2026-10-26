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Ankita Bhandari murder case: Fresh FIR against actress Urmila Sanawar

Mon, 26 October 2026
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19:05
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Ahead of her appearance in a Dehradun court on Monday in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, a fresh FIR was filed here against television actress Urmila Sanawar, a day after she was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Sanawar is scheduled to appear in court after she gave consent to undergo a narco-analysis test on Friday as part of the CBI inquiry into the murder case.

Earlier, she was arrested by Haridwar Police on Sunday from her residence in another case, after the daughter of former Uttarakhand BJP MLA Suresh Rathore filed a complaint on October 24 over her objectionable social media posts.

The new FIR was filed on Sunday night after a Dehradun resident filed a complaint against Sanawar in the evening over "objectionable and defamatory allegations" against Sikkim Governor Dushyant Kumar and BJP national general secretary BL Santosh, among others, in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Complainant Sagar, a resident of Moti Bazar in Dehradun, claimed Sanawar made "highly indecent, inappropriate, false, and malicious statements" and that videos have circulated on social media platforms and news channels.

"This video was recorded outside the CBI Court in Dehradun. In it, Urmila Sanawar has levelled, without any judicial order or evidence, highly objectionable and defamatory personal allegations against the current Governor of Sikkim, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, as well as BL Santhosh, Aarti Gaur, and others," states the complaint.

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