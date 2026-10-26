AI reunites 70-year-old K'taka woman with kin

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay

While the world debates the pros and cons of the arrival and development of Artificial Intelligence, there are some heartwarming incidents happening thanks to the gift of internet.

70-year-old Razak Bi suffers from mental health issues and memory loss. She boarded the wrong vehicle in her native Ranebennur in Karnataka's Haveri district and landed in Nalasopara in Palghar district on October 6.16 days after the personnel from Achole police station took her to Samarth Ashram in Virar Phata for shelter, she was reunited with her kin, thanks to the use of Google and AI.Jeevan Aanand Sanstha (JAS) trustee said that the team at the centre took initiative and Google Search techniques with ChatGPT to analyze localised information, managed to contact police in Ranebannur. Local communities were also mobilised, which led them to daughters, sons-in-law and nephews, who took Razak Bi home on October 22.