60 RAF teams deployed in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Arnab

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Odisha is fully prepared to deal with Cyclone Arnab, with state authorities holding regular meetings with various departments and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to review preparedness ahead of the storm's expected landfall around October 27 or 28 along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast.Odisha Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said officials had been alerted to the possibility of a powerful cyclone and that both state and district administrations were ready to respond."Given the projected high intensity of this cyclone, high-level meetings have been held, including discussions between our officials and those from the IMD. It has been confirmed that a major cyclone is expected; however, the positive aspect is that Odisha is fully prepared," Kumar told ANI.He said the police, district administration and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) were prepared to deal with any emergency.Around 20 ODRAF teams have been deployed and begun ground-level preparations. Officials have drawn up a three-phase response plan under which a total of 60 teams will be mobilised."There are 20 teams; each of them will be deployed in three phases, coming up to 60 teams. Apart from that, we are also bringing in older, trained ODRAF personnel; we have coordinated well with NDRF. From district level to block level, we will have good preparation," Kumar said.According to the IMD, the deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central region intensified into Cyclone Arnab, prompting a cyclone warning for the Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining areas of southern Odisha.The weather department said the storm was likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on October 26. It was also expected to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on October 27.Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Central Range), Cuttack, Satyajit Nayak, said on Sunday that police and disaster response teams had been deployed in vulnerable coastal districts.He added that all Superintendents of Police had been instructed to take precautionary measures and work closely with district administrations to ensure a coordinated response to any emergency.