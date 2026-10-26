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$525,000 for Pune medical college

Mon, 26 October 2026
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09:18
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandy202008/Wikimedia Commons and Dr Navin C Shah/LinkedIn
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandy202008/Wikimedia Commons and Dr Navin C Shah/LinkedIn
BJ Medical College in Pune has had a windfall. 

Dr Navin Shah, 87, a philanthropist, urologist at Potomac, Maryland, and founder of the powerful American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, has committed to giving $525,000 to the medical college, over five years, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, for a special infectious disease programme.

The Dr Navin C Shah Infectious Disease Program will help with patient care for the neediest, research, medical student training and doctor exchanges, with special attention to HIV, TB and antibiotic-resistant diseases.

The agreement was signed in Baltimore at Johns University. Dr Anita Gupta, director of the infectious diseases division at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, representing JHU, signed with Dr Shah.

Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, a public medical college founded in 1878, was where Dr Shah trained and Pune was where he grew up and he confessed to having the urge to give back to his medical school and city.

Incidentally, Dr Navin C Shah was awarded the Community Service Award by Rediff India Abroad at its India Abroad Person of the Year gala in 2008, alongside filmmaker Mira Nair and Professors Padma Desai and Jagdish Bhagwati.

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